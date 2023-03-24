Today marks a really sad day for the Indian entertainment industry as one of its finest directors Pradeep Sarkar. He was reportedly 68 when he breathed his last. Ever since the time he passed away, the entire entertainment industry as well as all his fans and admirers have been mourning his loss.

As far as B-Town actors and directors are concerned, some of the people who expressed grief and condolences on social media are the likes of Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Hansal Mehta. Check out their tweets below –

Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar pic.twitter.com/bFxwm8iNqI — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 24, 2023

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.

My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Deeply saddened to know about the sudden demise of #PradeepSarkar. Dada, apart from being brilliant was kind, gentle & had a great sense of humour! It was a learning experience to work with him in #LagaChunriMeinDaag. My heartfelt condolences to the family! Om Shanti! 🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/TzOGdnLplz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 24, 2023

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com