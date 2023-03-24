Today marks a really sad and heartbreaking day for all fans and admirers of director Pradeep Sarkar. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 68 and well, it has shocked and surprised the entire country. He was reportedly keeping ill for quite some time and well, his loss is certainly unbearable. Some of the best movies that he’s made till now are Parineeta, Helicopter Eela, and many more. After the news of his tragic death, a lot of entertainment industry individuals took to social media to mourn his loss.

As far as actors coming to his place to pay their final respect, we saw the likes of Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Dia Mirza come to pay their final tribute. See the video below folks –

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen?