Madhuri Dixit is one of the finest and most respected actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. For more than 30 years, she’s been the ruling the entertainment space with her presence and we love it. Even today, she’s been relevant with her work in Hindi OTT space with projects like The Fame Game, Maja Maa and others.

This time, a really sad and heartbreaking update is coming from her end. As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehalata Dixit unfortunately passed away today at their residence. Her cremation will reportedly take place at 3pm today at Worli. The exact reason of death is not known yet.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.