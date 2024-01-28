RIP: Veteran actor Sreela Majumdar dies at 65, a look at her journey

Renowned actor Sreela Majumdar, a favorite among esteemed filmmakers like Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Prakash Jha, passed away at her Kolkata residence on Saturday, as confirmed by her family. The 65-year-old had been battling cancer for the last three years, leaving behind her husband and son.

Majumdar’s impactful performances in Mrinal Sen’s films such as “Ekdin Pratidin” (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), “Kharij” (The Case is Closed, 1982), and “Akaler Sandhane” (In Search of Famine; 1981) received critical acclaim.

In the realm of Shyam Benegal, she played pivotal roles in “Mandi” (Market Place, 1983), and Prakash Jha’s “Damul” (Bonded Until Death, 1985), along with Utpalendu Chakraborty’s ‘Chokh (Eye, 1983).

Her final cinematic venture, “Palan” directed by Kaushik Ganguly, a sequel to “Ekdin Pratidin,” earned widespread acclaim last year. Sreela Majumdar contributed to a total of 43 films during her illustrious career. Notably, she was recognized for her sensitive voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in Rituparno Ghosh’s film “Chokher Bali” (A Passion Play, 2003).

Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 27, 2024

The film industry mourns the loss of a talented artist, celebrating her impactful legacy in the world of cinema.