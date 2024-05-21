Sanjay Dutt exits ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ owing to being ‘frustrated over schedule & script conflicts’

When it was revealed, the insanely long ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle – the third installment of Welcome franchise was one of the biggest talking points. Any popular comedic actor and character actor one can think of – was seemingly a part of the film.

However, one of the biggest attractions even amongst all these names was the on-screen reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi after all this time. The announcement of the film also had one special moment with Dutt and Warsi sharing a laugh.

But, it can be said that one of the most disappointing pieces of news is coming in that Dutt has decided to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts but most importantly, disagreements over script changes.

The report suggested how Dutt addressed and discussed his concerns with Akshay Kumar, who understood and accepted Dutt’s decision to leave the film without any hard feelings. Dutt was frustrated over the unplanned schedule of the shoot and several script alterations, which created issues with other projects.

It also said that Dutt already filmed for 15 days, completing several scenes of the film’s first schedule. As this has happened, the makers are now in a fix whether to retain his scenes and work out the scenes and climax accordingly and thus credit him or to eradicate his role and reshoot the film.

Welcome to the Jungle, apart from Kumar and Warsi, also stars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty apart from Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Lara Dutta is key roles. The film is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release.