Sharvari establishes her brand presence post the box-office triumph of ‘Munjya’

Actress Sharvari Wagh is currently in a purple patch which actors envy to be in. Apart from being in films back-to-back, it is the performance of her films that has managed to put her on the map more than anything else. Starring in Munjya, Sharvari managed to become a 100-cr girl for the first time in her career as the film grossed over Rs 100 crores at the box office to everyone’s surprise. Apart from that, Sharvari also played a key role in the film, Maharaj, which was released on Netflix, and once again, the film did wonders going on to become one of the most-trending films on the streaming platform.

The entertainment business is such that when a film does wonders and then another film adds to the mix, the brand value of an actor increases exponentially. This has become even more evident when you browse through Sharvari’s Instagram profile, where amassing over 1.8 million followers, the lady is enjoying collaborating with multiple brands and making her mark.

Be it working with OPPO or with Amazon, with boAt or with Nykaa and even Kalki, Sharvari is on an absolute roll with her brand presence as she not only exhibits her glamorous self but also establishes her reach as an actor on social media.

It helps furthermore that her acting front is only getting better where in less than a span of three months, she has another theatrical release rolling in the form of Vedaa alongside John Abraham – which is set to release on Independence Day 2024.