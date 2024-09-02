Sharvari – “My first paycheck was of 7,500 rs from assistant directing on ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2′”

Actor Sharvari has been on a roll like no other, where she continues to grow from strength to strength and in a matter of three months – she had three big releases in the form of Munjya and Vedaa in theaters, and Maharaj on Netflix. While Vedaa did not perform well at the box office, Munjya was a blockbuster and Maharaj garnered huge viewership for the streaming platform, Netflix.

In a recent segment with Curly Tales, she opened up on her early days on how she even considered being an actor and what was her first job as an assistant director among other things.

Sharvari said, “When I was doing the Fresh Face contest in my college, that is when I really felt that I could do this. After that, I felt there was a chance.”

She added, “When I decided to be an actor, I just knew that I wanted to be a part of a film set. I began giving auditions daily and soon I realised that to be able to be in films, I need to be on a film set in any capacity. Hence I began assisting the director and doing work by just understanding what goes behind the scenes. Everyone I worked with knew that I wanted to be an actor.”

She further added, “No one tells you why you are rejected after an audition – either you are shortlisted or not. The Forgotten Army was my first project, which Kabir Khan directed. That happened after 5 years of auditioning – not getting any movies or shows, and so on. My first paycheck was of Rs 7,500 while I was assistant directing for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. After not being accepted in the audition, I asked Luv Sir if I could assist, and he said, ” of course you can.”