A shocking update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It’s been quite some time now that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya and their dirty linen has been washed in public. Trouble in their paradise seemed to have happened long back when they separated. It’s been quite some time now that they have been not getting a long well with each other. Not just that, even their latest custody battle regarding their children has been making news. And now, guess what ladies and gentlemen?

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Aaliya Siddiqui has now alleged that Nawazuddin threw her along with her two children out of the house at midnight. See the shocking video below –

हर महान आदमी के 2 चेहरे होते हैं, एक कैमरा ऑन होने पर, एक ऑफ होने पर क्या #NawazuddinSiddiqui का ये दूसरा चेहरा है? pic.twitter.com/Lkog5TIp80 — Abhishek Anand Journalist 🇮🇳 (@TweetAbhishekA) March 3, 2023

