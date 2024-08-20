Shraddha Kapoor not credited for ‘Stree 2’ success by industry people; fans troll

The humongous success of Stree 2 continues to pleasantly shock everyone, where the film has gone on from strength to strength and managed to earn incredible moolah so far. In a mere five days, Stree 2 has earned over 228 cr and the next stop in the form of entering the 300 cr club would be a cakewalk.

So far, an array of industry people have gone on to offer their words of appreciation and love to the entire team of the film, especially the fans, who have been showering their favorite Shraddha Kapoor with immense love and talking about how she is the first female Hindi star to deliver a film grossing 200 cr ‘on her own’ among other things.

However, amidst all this, what caught the eye of a few fans was that critic and former Film Companion head, Anupama Chopra did not mention Shraddha Kapoor in her appreciation tweet. Her tweet read, “Enjoyed #Stree2 – the scares work & there is a sweet, goofy sensibility at play here. A film in which sachaai & saralta is a superpower! @amarkaushik is a special storyteller. @RajkummarRao is stellar. Applause also for @nowitsabhi who can do #Vedaa & this in the same week!”

This was remarked by many fans who would go on to say that the irony is that she stands for and propagates female power in Hindi films and she conveniently left out not crediting Shraddha Kapoor.

Apart from her, director Vasan Bala, who is set to direct Alia Bhatt starrer, Jigra soon, also apparently did not mention Kapoor while sharing the Stree 2 poster and sharing others’ Instagram accounts.

Since then, the die-hard fans of Shraddha Kapoor have been furious about how a few others have also not credited Kapoor duly for the success of the film and took to social media to express that.