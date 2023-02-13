Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved and admired couples and performing artistes that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years and come what may, they certainly know how to win hearts of her fans and make people fall in love with their scintillating presence. The two of them recently got married in a private and intimate ceremony that was closely attended by their family, friends and relatives. The marriage took place at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace and it was a dream to see the two of them be happy in each other’s presence.

Earlier, we saw them have a special and cute reception in Delhi. Well, now, the couple hosted a special reception for the industry in Mumbai which was attended by the likes of Gauri Khan, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ranveer Singh, Riteish-Genelia, Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi and others.

Well, do you all want to check out the videos below? See it yourselves –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com