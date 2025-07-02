Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 13: Aamir Khan’s Film Slows Mid-Week, Crosses 130 Cr Mark

Aamir Khan‘s most awaited film Sitare Zameen Par had a blockbuster start at the box office and till now the film has collected 130.6 crores. According to data in Sacnilk, however, on the 13th day which is Wednesday, the film’s earnings have declined and the film made a net collection of only 0.45 crores.

The film had earned a brilliant 88.9 crores in the first week, with the highest collection of 27.25 crores on Sunday. The film showed a good trend in the second week as well earning 6.65 crore on the second Friday, 12.6 crore on Saturday and 14.5 crore on Sunday. Though the film earned 3.75 crore on Monday and Tuesday, there was a sudden drop on Wednesday and it earned just 0.45 crore.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It stars Aamir Khan along with actors like Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia in lead roles. The story of the film beautifully portrays the struggle, confidence and expectations of children, making it popular among the family audience.

Even though the collections on the 13th day were low, the film’s total collection crossing 130 crore is a big achievement. Now all eyes are on whether the film will be able to maintain its hold in the third week or not.

