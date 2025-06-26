Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Update Day 7: Drops In Occupancy

Aamir Khan‘s film Sitaare Zameen Par has performed brilliantly in its first six days and has earned a total net of 81.92 crores in India. The film got a good response from the audience, especially in the first weekend.

According to Sacnilk, on the seventh day i.e. the first Thursday, the film’s earnings saw a huge drop. While the film had collected 6.77 crores on Wednesday, on Thursday this figure came down to just 0.26 crores. This drop is a bit surprising, but it can also be considered normal due to the weekday.

This film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia D’Souza, and Dolly Ahluwalia in important roles. The film depicts an emotional and inspirational story, which shows the struggle of children, their thinking and the attitude of society.

Looking at the collective information, it seems Sitaare Zameen Par will cross 100 crores soon. But now it remains to be seen how the film holds up in its second week. It is expected that its earnings may rise again during the weekend. Looking at the story and star cast of the film, the audience is still curious about it.

How the film’s journey at the box office will be, it will be clear in the coming days.

