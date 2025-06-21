Sitaare Zameen Par Day 1 Box Office Collection: Strong Start With A Great Opening

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film, ‘Sitare Zameen Par,’ made a great start at the box office on the first day.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹11.7 crore nett in India on its first day, of which the Hindi version contributed ₹11.5 crore, Tamil version ₹0.05 crore and Telugu version ₹0.15 crore.

This collection is a result of Aamir Khan’s star power and the positive response the film has received from the audience.

The film recorded a total Hindi occupancy of 21.43% on Friday, 20 June 2025, with 16.74% in the morning shows, 16.25% in the afternoon, 20.21% in the evening and the highest 32.50% in the night shows.

This clearly shows that the film has a strong hold in the night shows, which indicates growth in the coming days.

‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia are seen in important roles along with Aamir Khan in the film.

This film depicts an emotional and inspirational journey, which is getting good support from the family audience.

Looking at the opening of the film, it can be said that its collection may increase further over the weekend. Now it will be interesting to see what new records this film of Aamir Khan makes in the coming days.

Stay connected with us for the latest updates related to the box office only on IWMBuzz.com.