Srijit Mukherjee is coming back with a bang – pairing with Parambrata Chatterjee and many more.

It has been reported that the title of the film is ‘Sotti Bole Sotti Kichu Nei’ . This name is taken from a song line of director’s one other famous film. The screenplay of the film is based on a play named ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisala’, produced by SVF.

The stars of the film are Kaushik Gangopadhyay, Parambrata Chatterjee, Falguni Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Anirban Chakraborty, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mallick, Ritvik Chakraborty and Arjun Chakraborty Barti and Suhatra Mukhopadhyay. The looks of 6 out of the 12 characters have already been revealed already. Among all the characters, Parambrata Chatterjee’s look caught the eyes of the netizens. Parambrata Chatterjee’s character name is Satya. He looks completely unrecognizable in red punjabi, fringed dhoti, silk scarf around his neck.

Also, Ananya Chattopadhyay will play the role of Rupa. Arjun Chakraborty will play the role of Kaushik. Falguni Chatterjee will play the role of Habul. Kanchan Mallick will be seen in the role of Tapas. The shooting of the film has reportedly been completed. Nothing has been fixed yet about when it will hit the screen. But it must be admitted, Srijit Mukherjee raised the mercury of expectations at the first glance.