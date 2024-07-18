‘Stree 2’ Trailer Unleashes a Hilariously Scary Ride with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

The wait is finally over, and the Stree 2 trailer has arrived, promising a hilarious and scary ride. The sequel to the 2018 hit movie Stree brings back the beloved cast-Shraddha Kapoor as the mysterious ‘Stree,’ alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie promises more horror and fun as the people of Chanderi deal with a new problem.

The trailer reveals that evil is back as Sarkata, a headless monster controlling men’s minds. Pankaj Tripathi’s character predicts the return of the evil force killed in the previous movie. However, this time, it’s back with a vengeance, causing terror and harassing the residents of Chanderi.

Rajkummar Rao’s character, Vicky, is in love with Shraddha Kapoor’s character, but her identity remains a secret. Aparshakti Khurana’s character teases Vicky, saying his girlfriend is a fantasy, but Vicky is convinced she’s real. As Shraddha Kapoor makes her entry, romance blooms between the two, but their love story is threatened by the return of the headless monster.

The trailer shows Chanderi’s women requesting Vicky to destroy the monster, but he’s terrified. The monster controls men’s minds, causing them to behave violently, and Vicky and his friends must stop it before Mahapooja Day. If they fail, the consequences will be deadly.

The makers took six years to create the sequel, but the intriguing trailer proved worth the wait. The premise looks promising, packing in mystery and pop culture jokes that add to the humor. The horror element is also expected to be top-notch, making ‘Stree 2’ a must-watch movie that will keep you entertained.