‘Stree 2’ v/s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ v/s ‘Vedaa’ Box Office: ‘Stree 2’ breaks box office records; ‘Vedaa’ on 2nd spot, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ on 3rd

The mega clash has finally happened and it comes as absolutely no surprise that Stree 2 has pulled miles ahead of both its Hindi film competitors, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa with staggering numbers.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 has collected a mind-boggling number of Rs 54.35 cr which includes 8.35 cr coming in from the Wednesday night previews.

On Thursday, Stree 2 reported an overall occupancy rate of 77.09 per cent. The film was particularly well-received in the Delhi-NCR region, where it had 1,200 shows and occupancy of 86.75 per cent and in Mumbai, where it ran 1,103 shows with an 81 per cent occupancy rate.

Coming in on the 2nd spot was Vedaa, as the film, courtesy Sharvari’s rising popularity managed to grab a decent beginning of Rs 6.5 cr on Day 1, thus also marking John Abraham’s best debut in six years minis Pathaan.

Finally, Khel Khel Mein grabbed the 3rd spot with a mere Rs 5 cr, which was anticipated as Akshay Kumar-led films have not been performing well for the longest time but unlike all the previous ones, this one has managed to rake in good reviews and has Kumar shining in a comic avatar, one that people love a lot. Word-of-mouth is the hope for KKM to go on and sustain.

Everyone anticipated Stree 2 to start strong but the film has broke several records previously set and finally breathed life into the industry, which has been lacklustre for about seven months with no major box office winners coming in.

For the uninitiated, a triple clash has been the talk-of-the-town for the longest time now as Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa were headed to lock horns. On the one hand, Stree 2 is a sequel to one of the most-loved horror comedies of all time, Stree while Khel Khel Mein is an adaptation of the Italian film, Perfect Strangers, and Vedaa is director Nikkhil Advani’s first directorial project in over five years.