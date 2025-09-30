Student of the Year Actor Caught With Cocaine Worth 35 Crore!

In a major operation at Chennai Airport early Sunday morning, a Bollywood actor who played a small role in the film Student of the Year was arrested with 3.5 kg of cocaine. The seized cocaine is estimated to be worth approximately 35 crore in the international market. The operation was carried out by a joint team of Chennai Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

According to a TOI report, the actor had returned from Singapore, and during a routine check, Air Intelligence officers searched his trolley. Plastic pouches filled with white powder were in a false compartment beneath the trolley. Upon immediate testing, it turned out to be cocaine.

During interrogation, the actor claimed that the trolley was given to him by unknown individuals in Cambodia and that he was told to hand it over to someone at Chennai airport. However, authorities suspect the drugs were destined for cities like Mumbai or Delhi, where organized drug networks are active. His travel history is being investigated to determine if he has been involved in such rackets.

This case is the second major cocaine seizure at Chennai airport in the last two weeks. Previously, in September, Customs seized 5.6 kg of cocaine hidden in Ferrero Rocher chocolate boxes. Two passengers were arrested during the seizure. On September 16, 2 kg of cocaine was seized from a Kenyan national arriving from Ethiopia.

Authorities say they are taking strong action to root out organized drug networks. However, the involvement of a Bollywood actor has become a major topic of discussion. This case raises questions about the depth of the ties between the entertainment industry and organized crime.

