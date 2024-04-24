Varun Dhawan’s Birthday: 7 Films that showcased the actor’s versatility apart from being a superstar

Varun Dhawan has been a huge success in every genre over the years. As he celebrates his 37th birthday today, let’s look back at his career in show business, favourite films, songs, and upcoming endeavours.

Varun has received numerous awards, and once had an unforeseen record of leading 11 consecutive hit films at the box office. Today, we note down the films that specifically showcases his versatility as an actor-

Student of the Year (2012)

This debut film alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra launched all three actors into stardom. It’s a light-hearted coming-of-age story set in a prestigious college.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

This romantic comedy alongside Alia Bhatt was a critical and commercial success; and later spawned a sequel, Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

ABCD 2 (2015)

This dance film is the sequel to the 2013 film “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.” Varun plays a professional dancer and choreographer. It garnered commercial success and had a third installment later in the form of Street Dancer 3D.

Badlapur (2015)

This dark revenge thriller showed a different side of Varun’s acting range. It received critical acclaim for its performances and story. Varun received Best Actor for the same as well.

October (2018)

This slice-of-life romantic drama film alongside Banita Sandhu showcases Varun’s ability to portray complex emotions. It explores love, loss, and self-discovery.

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India (2018)

This comedy-drama film alongside Anushka Sharma tells the story of a small-town couple who achieve their dreams through hard work and perseverance.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)

This comedy-drama film alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor explores modern relationships and family dynamics.

Varun Dhawan has received a lot of praise and recognition for his remarkable performances. The net collection of Varun’s films is over 1300 cr.

We wish the actor a very Happy Birthday.