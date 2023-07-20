ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Breaking: Karan Johar Turns "Student of the Year" into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead

The biggest highlight of this news is the OTT debut of the talented Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood veterans Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Ever since her launch in the industry, Shanaya has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens every now and then.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jul,2023 11:35:19
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns "Student of the Year" into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead 835314

Karan Johar has announced plans to bring his iconic “Student of the Year” film series to the digital platform as a stimulating web series, as cited in reports by HT. The much-anticipated next instalment, “Student of the Year 3” (SOTY 3), is set to captivate audiences with its revivified storyline and pledging young talent. The biggest highlight of this news is the OTT debut of the talented Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood veterans Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Ever since her launch in the industry, Shanaya has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens every now and then.

Earlier speculation about Shanaya Kapoor’s big-screen debut being Karan’s “Bedhadak” has been proven wrong (the movie eventually got shelved), as the soon-to-become actor is all set to make her magnific entry into the world of cinema with the pan-India film “Vrushabha,” starring none other than the legendary actor Mohanlal. This upcoming project promises to be a remarkable launchpad for Shanaya, who has undoubtedly inherited her family’s passion for the arts.

While Shanaya Kapoor’s foray into acting has been the subject of much discussion over the past few years, her dedication and hard work in the film industry are evident. Notably, she has already buffed her skills and gained valuable experience as an assistant director on the inspiring biopic “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” starring her cousin, the talented Janhvi Kapoor.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’ 835258
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4 835037
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4
Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer to hit cinemas in December 834580
Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer to hit cinemas in December
Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter 834502
Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song 834463
Karan Johar Makes Dharmendra Emote To His Old Song
Exclusive: Child actor Kevin Charadva to feature in Ranveer Singh starrer film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 832803
Exclusive: Child actor Kevin Charadva to feature in Ranveer Singh starrer film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu 835313
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu
When Rivalry Between Naseeruddin Shah & Dilip Kumar Was Blown Out Of Proportion 835310
When Rivalry Between Naseeruddin Shah & Dilip Kumar Was Blown Out Of Proportion
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details 835309
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details
TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments 835265
TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments
Pankaj Tripathi, “Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was The Biggest Challenge Of My Career” 835303
Pankaj Tripathi, “Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was The Biggest Challenge Of My Career”
Find Out: Who Choreographed Shah Rukh Khan In 'Beqarar Karke' From Jawan Prevue 835253
Find Out: Who Choreographed Shah Rukh Khan In ‘Beqarar Karke’ From Jawan Prevue
Read Latest News