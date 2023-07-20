Karan Johar has announced plans to bring his iconic “Student of the Year” film series to the digital platform as a stimulating web series, as cited in reports by HT. The much-anticipated next instalment, “Student of the Year 3” (SOTY 3), is set to captivate audiences with its revivified storyline and pledging young talent. The biggest highlight of this news is the OTT debut of the talented Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood veterans Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Ever since her launch in the industry, Shanaya has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens every now and then.

Earlier speculation about Shanaya Kapoor’s big-screen debut being Karan’s “Bedhadak” has been proven wrong (the movie eventually got shelved), as the soon-to-become actor is all set to make her magnific entry into the world of cinema with the pan-India film “Vrushabha,” starring none other than the legendary actor Mohanlal. This upcoming project promises to be a remarkable launchpad for Shanaya, who has undoubtedly inherited her family’s passion for the arts.

While Shanaya Kapoor’s foray into acting has been the subject of much discussion over the past few years, her dedication and hard work in the film industry are evident. Notably, she has already buffed her skills and gained valuable experience as an assistant director on the inspiring biopic “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” starring her cousin, the talented Janhvi Kapoor.

