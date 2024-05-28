Sunny Kaushal cannot get enough of rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh’s song, ‘Taras’

Actor Sunny Kaushal might not have gone on record to accept his relationship with actress Sharvari Wagh but the duo keep dropping hints time and again in one way or another.

On the same note, as the song, ‘Taras’ from the film, Munjya was released yesterday, fans couldn’t get enough of Wagh’s sizzling hot avatar and her moves in the song. Needless to say, rumored boyfriend, Sunny Kaushal was no different and seemed thoroughly impressed by her avatar as well. Kaushal went on to post about it as he wrote, ‘Dayum! Killed it

As one would know, Kaushal and Wagh have been speculated to be dating each other for a while now. They have made several public appearances together but have never gone on record to admit or deny their relationship.

One would remember how Ranveer Singh, with his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8 would go on to indirectly confirm their relationship, where when asked whom would Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal go on a double date with, Singh would answer by saying, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh.

Kaushal also went on to talk about dating rumors in an interview where he mentioned that these rumours do not affect his personal life.

For the uninitiated, Kaushal and Wagh worked together on the Amazon Prime Video series, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye.