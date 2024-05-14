Tabu bags a role in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ – the expanded universe of ‘Dune’

It’s big and surreal. Actor Tabu, who is best known for her prolific career over the years in not just Indian film industry but in several Hollywood films as well has now bagged a role in the series, Dune: Prophecy in a recurring role.

A report in Variety mentioned how the series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title, Dune: The Sisterhood. It is inspired by the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune; written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The official logline states, Set within the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Coming to Tabu, she will be seen playing the recurring role of Sister Francesca. The character is described as ‘strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.’

Dune: Prophecy will also star: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Tabu recently had a huge box-office success in the form of the film, Crew, where she co-starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.