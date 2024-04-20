Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to reveal something grand tomorrow

Constantly making headlines with every update and eagerly awaited by fans worldwide is filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi spectacle ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, the film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Amidst all the excitement for the film, a new update reveals that the makers are planning a big announcement this Sunday, which is expected to leave fans surprised.

Confirming the same, a source revealed, “The team of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ are planning something grand this Sunday. Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it’s going to be a great surprise for audiences.”

The source further confirmed that through this campaign, they will also be announcing the film’s release date.

It would be interesting to learn whether the big reveal is about the film’s narrative or its characters. Audiences only have to wait a little while longer to witness what’s expected to be a grand unveiling in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Touted as the biggest Indian film of the year, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The magnum opus made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

There have been tumors that Kalki 2898 AD will see a delay in its pre-determined release date mainly owing to the Lok Sabha elections.