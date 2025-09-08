The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri’s film earned 6.65 crores in the first weekend

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri’s popular film ‘The Bengal Files’ had an average start at the box office, but gradually the film’s hold seems to be strengthening. This film is the third and last part of The Files Trilogy. Earlier, the director had caught the audience’s attention with films like The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).

The film collected around 1.75 crores on its first day, i.e., Friday. On the second day, Saturday, the collection increased to 2.15 crores, which was a rise of 22.86%. On Sunday, the film earned 2.75 crores as per initial reports. In this way, the film has made a total box office collection of 6.65 crores net in its first weekend.

The story of The Bengal Files is based on the Direct Action Day (Great Calcutta Killings) on 16 August 1946. The violence during this time shook Kolkata and the entire Bengal Presidency. The film also shows historical events like the Noakhali riots and Tippera-Comilla. Vivek Agnihotri believes these events were suppressed in history, and now he is bringing them to the big screen.

The film stars veteran actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, Puneet Issar, and Saurav Das. The strong acting of all the actors is considered to be the biggest strength of the film, and this is why the film remains in constant discussion.

Another feature of this film is its runtime. At around 204 minutes long, this film is one of the longest films in Indian cinema. It is produced by I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The film may have had a mediocre opening, but the example of films like The Kashmir Files shows that if the film gets the right word-of-mouth, it can last for a long time. The subject of The Bengal Files is serious and controversial, which can keep it in constant discussion among the audience.

