There’s a baby on the way: Yami Gautam confirms pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch

Yami Gautam, the talented Bollywood actress, is not only gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Article 370 but also for a new chapter in her life – motherhood. The actress, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, recently made a heartwarming announcement during the trailer launch event of the film, confirming her pregnancy.

At the event, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child. Dhar said, “We will get to know that if its gonna be Laxmi or a ganesha….there’s a baby on its way.”

What makes this revelation even more remarkable is that Yami didn’t let her pregnancy hinder her commitment to her craft. Reflecting on the experience, Yami expressed, “It was challenging. It was mentally draining too. I could write a thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody. There was a rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious, careful and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through.”

As Article 370 prepares to hit the silver screen, audiences eagerly anticipate Yami’s performance, knowing that each action sequence captured on film reflects not only her professional commitment but also the remarkable journey of motherhood she embarked upon during its making.