Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’

Vidya Balan is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing aristes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. In all these years, Vidya Balan has done a terrific job as an actress. Subhash K Jha talks in depth about her next project 'Neeyat'

The team of Shakuntala Devi reunites for Neeyat. Directed by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Neeyat features a stellar ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan and including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 film Shakuntala Devi, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human computer.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, that also produced Shakuntala Devi,and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective(Vidya Balan) who investigates the mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two. The Film will release across the world on 7th July, 2023.

also read: Watch: Vidya Balan saves herself from disastrous malfunction at Guneet Monga’s pre-wedding ceremony

also read: The “I was quite a fugitive,” Vidya Balan shares her experience on the need to look glamorous every time she steps out

also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan And Others’ Bizarre Fashion Appearances At NMACC Event

also read: Vidya Balan To Deepika Padukone: B’Town Actresses Who Rocked The South Indian Look On-Screen