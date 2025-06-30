Vijay Deverakonda And Bhagyashri Borse’s Kingdom Poster Goes Viral – See Pic

The South star Vijay Deverakonda‘s upcoming film Kingdom has been making headlines for months now, and yet again, the film has been postponed, as per the reports. Featuring Vijay in the never-seen-before avatar, this film is a treat for action thriller lovers. The film’s teaser has built up anticipation among fans, showcasing the actor’s fierce and intense avatar. And today, a new poster of the film with the leading lady Bhagyashri Borse is going viral on the internet; take a look below.

A fan page of Vijay Deverakonda posted a poster of the upcoming film Kingdom, but this one is different from other posters as it features the actor with the leading lady Bhagyashri. In the image, the actress is seen sitting behind Vijay, and it seems both are on the bike, while the black and white image on the downside showcases the romantic moments between the duo, highlighting Vijay Deverakonda’s soft and romantic side in the film amidst the intense and chaotic setup of the film.

At the same time, the poster has a quote that defines Vijay and Bhagyashri’s love story in the film, “They played the part for a mission… But somewhere between the lies… Love became the only truth.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse are paired for the first time opposite each other, and the film’s teaser is building anticipation among fans. Gowtam Tinnanuri wrote and directed the film, while Naga Vamsi – S Sai Saujanya produced it. Earlier, the film was slated to release in theatres on 30 May but was postponed to 4 July 2025.