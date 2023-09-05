Movies | News

Vijay Deverakonda to donate 1 crore from his earnings from his movie Kushi, read

Vijay Deverakonda made a special appearance at an event in Visakhapatnam on Monday to celebrate the success of his hit film "Kushi," where he shared some heartwarming news with his fans.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Sep,2023 17:00:01
Vijay Deverakonda to donate 1 crore from his earnings from his movie Kushi, read 848832

Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda made a special appearance at an event in Visakhapatnam on Monday to celebrate the success of his hit film “Kushi,” where he shared some heartwarming news with his fans. “Kushi” is a romantic comedy that stars Vijay alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In a delightful surprise for his admirers, Vijay expressed his gratitude by announcing that he would not only celebrate his film’s success but also share his earnings from it. The actor pledged to distribute a total of ₹1 crore to 100 deserving families.

During his address to the enthusiastic crowd, Vijay made this generous declaration in Telugu: “I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive one lakh rupees, and this money is coming directly from my personal account.” His announcement was met with resounding cheers from the audience.

This act of generosity is not the first of its kind from Vijay Deverakonda. Earlier this year, he sent 100 fortunate fans on an all-expenses-paid trip to Manali, showcasing his unwavering commitment to his fan base.

Vijay conveyed his aspirations during the event, stating that he aimed to achieve financial success, bring happiness to his parents, and earn respect in society. He emphasized his newfound dedication to working for his fans, who played a pivotal role in the success of “Kushi,” even in the face of adverse reviews and negative comments about the film, as mentioned in Hindustan Times.

Vijay also acknowledged that there were ongoing negative campaigns against the movie but expressed his deep appreciation for his fans’ overwhelming love and support. His emotional promise to share his earnings with his loyal followers was met with heartfelt applause, as he assured that the funds would reach the 100 selected families within a week to ten days.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Nagarjuna showers praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work in Kushi, read 848539
Nagarjuna showers praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work in Kushi, read
Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer 'Kushi' Struggling To Keep Up The Momentum Despite No Competition 848383
Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer ‘Kushi’ Struggling To Keep Up The Momentum Despite No Competition
Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow 847574
Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow
Advance Booking Begins! Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen in Kushi! 847251
Advance Booking Begins! Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen in Kushi!
Kushi, Deverakonda Suffering The Blow Of Going Solo 846472
Kushi, Deverakonda Suffering The Blow Of Going Solo
Ahead of Kushi's release, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged a fun banter 846386
Ahead of Kushi’s release, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged a fun banter

Latest Stories

Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict 848855
SRK’s Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict
#HappyTeachersDay: My father has been my mentor and Guru: Aishwarya Sakhuja 848847
#HappyTeachersDay: My father has been my mentor and Guru: Aishwarya Sakhuja
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana issues a stern warning to Reyansh 848842
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana issues a stern warning to Reyansh
Failure has been my biggest teacher in life 848839
Failure has been my biggest teacher in life: Akash Choudhary
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi turns Malishka’s saviour 848831
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi turns Malishka’s saviour
Urfi Javed makes waves with ‘fish-ion’ bralette, watch video 848745
Urfi Javed makes waves with ‘fish-ion’ bralette, watch video
Read Latest News