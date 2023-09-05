Vijay Deverakonda to donate 1 crore from his earnings from his movie Kushi, read

Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda made a special appearance at an event in Visakhapatnam on Monday to celebrate the success of his hit film “Kushi,” where he shared some heartwarming news with his fans. “Kushi” is a romantic comedy that stars Vijay alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In a delightful surprise for his admirers, Vijay expressed his gratitude by announcing that he would not only celebrate his film’s success but also share his earnings from it. The actor pledged to distribute a total of ₹1 crore to 100 deserving families.

During his address to the enthusiastic crowd, Vijay made this generous declaration in Telugu: “I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive one lakh rupees, and this money is coming directly from my personal account.” His announcement was met with resounding cheers from the audience.

This act of generosity is not the first of its kind from Vijay Deverakonda. Earlier this year, he sent 100 fortunate fans on an all-expenses-paid trip to Manali, showcasing his unwavering commitment to his fan base.

Just IN: Vijay Deverakonda to give ₹1 lac each to 100 families in the next 10 days. Total – ₹ 1 cr ||#Kushi | #VijayDeverakonda|| pic.twitter.com/mpvGfO2t8H — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 4, 2023

Vijay conveyed his aspirations during the event, stating that he aimed to achieve financial success, bring happiness to his parents, and earn respect in society. He emphasized his newfound dedication to working for his fans, who played a pivotal role in the success of “Kushi,” even in the face of adverse reviews and negative comments about the film, as mentioned in Hindustan Times.

Vijay also acknowledged that there were ongoing negative campaigns against the movie but expressed his deep appreciation for his fans’ overwhelming love and support. His emotional promise to share his earnings with his loyal followers was met with heartfelt applause, as he assured that the funds would reach the 100 selected families within a week to ten days.