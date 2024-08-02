Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Fierce First Look of VD12-Reveals Release Date

Vijay Deverakonda has shared a captivating first-look poster of his next movie, tentatively titled VD12, sending shockwaves among his fans. The actor is set to make a comeback with this high-octane action film. The poster, shared on his social media handle, features Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar, sporting cropped hair and screaming in the rain with blood smeared on his face.

VD12 will hit theaters on March 28, and the anticipation for the title reveal is palpable among fans. Vijay’s last appearance was in a special cameo role in Kalki 2898 AD, and he has an action-packed entertainer with filmmaker Ravi Kiran Kola in the pipeline. With VD12, Vijay Deverakonda is poised to make a fierce comeback, and fans can’t wait to witness it.

The first look poster has generated immense buzz, with fans praising Vijay’s intense look and the movie’s promising plot. The caption accompanying the poster, “His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth,” adds to the intrigue, hinting at a complex and gripping storyline. The movie is set in a dystopian future where Vijay’s character, a former soldier, is on a quest for redemption and revenge.

VD12 marks Vijay Deverakonda’s return to the action genre, which has been his forte. His previous films, such as Arjun Reddy and Pushpaka Vimanam, showcased his versatility as an actor, and fans expect nothing less from VD12.

The movie’s director, Gowtam Tinnanuri, has previously helmed successful films like Jersey and Mishan Impossible, and his collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda has raised expectations. The film’s producer, Naga Vamsi, has also expressed his excitement about the project, stating that VD12 will be a game-changer in Vijay’s career.

With its release date set for March 28, VD12 is expected to be one of the year’s most anticipated films. Vijay Deverakonda’s fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actor back on the big screen, and the first-look poster has only added to the excitement. As the movie’s title and details are yet to be revealed, fans must wait and watch for what VD12 has in store.