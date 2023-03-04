Deepika Padukone stated on March 2 that she would be one of the Oscar presenters in 2023. Deepika was nominated with prominent performers such as Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan, and others on the Academy’s list of presenters for the upcoming Academy Awards 2023. Vivek Agnihotri replied to the news on Twitter.

Vivek Agnihotri’s Reaction To Oscar Host Deepika Padukone –

Deepika Padukone will be honored, including Samuel L Jackson, Emily Blunt, Michael B Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana,Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, and Melissa McCarthy. The Oscars will be held on 12 March, 2023.

While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin https://t.co/1HNz3jU1TD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 3, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri praised the great move on Twitter. The director even stated that everyone wants to ‘increase their footprint in India.’ In response to the wonderful news, The Kashmir Files director wrote, “While traveling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema #AchcheDin.”

