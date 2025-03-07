Vyjayanthimala death rumors are false: son confirms her good health

Veteran actress and Bharatanatyam exponent Vyjayanthimala became the subject of false death reports recently, leading her son, Suchindra Bali, to step in and set the record straight. Amid speculation circulating online, he reassured fans that his mother was healthy and that any news suggesting otherwise was completely untrue.

A few reports surfaced on Friday claiming that the legendary actress had passed away at 91. However, there was no official confirmation from the family or representatives. Suchindra took to social media to clarify the situation, urging people to verify information before spreading misinformation. His message emphasized that false reports could cause unnecessary distress to loved ones and well-wishers.

Vyjayanthimala remains an iconic figure in Indian cinema, having contributed significantly to films and classical dance. Even in recent times, she has remained active in cultural performances. Earlier this year, she participated in an event in Chennai, where she showcased her Bharatanatyam skills alongside accomplished musicians. The event received widespread appreciation, with fellow artists expressing admiration for her enduring talent.

With a career spanning decades, Vyjayanthimala has delivered several unforgettable performances in films that continue to be celebrated. She has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, acknowledging her immense contributions to Indian arts and cinema.

As rumours settle, admirers of the actress can take comfort in knowing that she is well. The incident once again highlights the importance of responsible sharing of news, especially concerning public figures whose legacies continue to inspire generations.