Divya Khosla To Play Vyjayanthimala,Tusshar Kapoor Plays Himself, Soni Razdan Plays Meryl Streep

There are intriguing real-life parallels in Suresh Krissna’s Hindi-Telugu Hero Heroine which is set in the film industry. Rumour has it that Divya Khosla Kumar is playing a character inspired by the living legend Vyjayanthimala.

Rajiv Khandelwal who last seen as a bratty superstar in Karan Johar’s series Showtime, features as a South superstar-singer, alongside Paresh Rawal. The two accomplished actors reunite after eleven years

Paresh and Rajiv were last seen together was Table No. 21.

But the most interesting comeback to screen is that of veteran Soni Razdan who is all set to dazzle in Hero Heroine playing a role reminiscent of Meryl Streep’s Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada.

Tusshar Kapoor for the first time, appears as himself, and Ishita Chauhan takes on the role of a chef. Arbaaz Khan and Vinay Pathak are also part of the vast cast.

Noteworthy Telugu actors will also join the cast soon.

The male lead of the film is yet to be decided, with Divya Khosla playing the beautiful actress Priyadarshini.

Hero Heroine is set in Filmistan, a. k.a Bollywood. There is widespread speculation on how many of the characters in the film are based on real actors and filmmakers in the film industry.