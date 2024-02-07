“I Also Deserve To Be Honoured,” Mumtaz Feels She Has Been Shortchanged

The iconic Mumtaz feels she has not been given her dues as far as the awards, National or popular, are concerned. “Of course I have received recognition. Please don’t get me wrong. I don’t sound like I am complaining. Bahot pyar aur izzat mila hai mujhe apne watan se. But when it comes to awards , thodisi kanjoosi hui hai.I got the Filmfare award for Khilona.Thank you for that. But what about Vijay Anand’s Tere Mere Sapne and B R Chopra’s Aadmi Aur Insaan?”

Mumtaz is very happy for Vyjayanthimala .“She deserves the Padma Vibhushan . Vyjayanthimalaji ko bahot bahot mubaarak. My best wishes to her. Achcha, abb mujhe kab de rahen aap log, yeh bataana? I will be waiting for the Padma Vibhushan. Because the other awards, I’ve got already. I will wait for that. Love you all.”

Mumtaz worked in one film with Vyjayanthimala, and that was Suraj in 1966. When I ask what the experience of working with the legend was, Mumtaz brushed my question aside. “Yes Sir, but what about Tere Mere Sapne, Khilona which got me the awards….what about all those pictures? I also deserve an award no? Theek hai , aap logon ko jab theek lage tabb dena.I deserve an award for these two pictures. Mera kaam doosre pictures mein bhi bahot pyara hai.Agar aapke paas waqt ho to dekh lijiye…Aap Ki Kasam aur Roti mein bhi maine bahot achcha kaam kiya …You decide which of these performances deserves an award and let me know in advance as I live in London(giggles). Aapko bura na lage. Maaf kijiye agar maine koi budtameezi ki ho.Namaskaar.”