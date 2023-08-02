ADVERTISEMENT
Mumtaz and Sundari Khan Determined To Save The Fardeen-Natasha Marriage

The trouble in the Fardeen-Natasha marriage has shocked both Fardeen’s mom Sundari Khan and Natasha’s mother Mumtaz.

Author: Subhash K Jha
02 Aug,2023 10:49:07
The reports of Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha ’s impending divorce after eighteen years of marriage,has shaken both the families.

For those who came in late, Fardeen Khan’s father was the mega-star Feroz Khan and Natasha’s mother is the legendary screen queen Mumtaz. The two families were close to one another long before Fardeen and Natasha fell in love and decided to get married.

Mumtaz was so close to the Khans she co-starred with all three brothers Feroz,Sanjay and Sameer Khan and was especially close to Feroz. When he turned director with Apradh in 1971, Mumtaz was his only choice as leading lady.

A close family friend of both the families informs, “Both Sundariji and Mumtazji have seen some serious upheavals in their own marriage. But they never contemplated a divorce from their husbands. Agreed, this is another generation. But both the mothers-in-law are trying their best to make Fardeen and Natasha sit down to thresh out their problems.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

