Mumtaz and Sundari Khan Determined To Save The Fardeen-Natasha Marriage

The reports of Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha ’s impending divorce after eighteen years of marriage,has shaken both the families.

For those who came in late, Fardeen Khan’s father was the mega-star Feroz Khan and Natasha’s mother is the legendary screen queen Mumtaz. The two families were close to one another long before Fardeen and Natasha fell in love and decided to get married.

Mumtaz was so close to the Khans she co-starred with all three brothers Feroz,Sanjay and Sameer Khan and was especially close to Feroz. When he turned director with Apradh in 1971, Mumtaz was his only choice as leading lady.

The trouble in the Fardeen-Natasha marriage has shocked both Fardeen’s mom Sundari Khan and Natasha’s mother Mumtaz.

A close family friend of both the families informs, “Both Sundariji and Mumtazji have seen some serious upheavals in their own marriage. But they never contemplated a divorce from their husbands. Agreed, this is another generation. But both the mothers-in-law are trying their best to make Fardeen and Natasha sit down to thresh out their problems.”