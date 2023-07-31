Screen Queen Mumtaz Brings In Her Birthday In Uganda

Mumtaz , the gorgeous diva of yesteryears, turns a year younger on July 31. For her fans the screen queen has this message: “I am thankful to all those fans friends well-wishers friends who have stood by me over the years. It’s a miracle that I am still remembered so fondly by my fans even today. I am recognized wherever I go. What more can I ask for.Issi terah mujhe pyar karte rahiye . I need a lot of love.”

Mumtaz has homes in the UK,India and Uganda.

“This year I bring in my birthday in Uganda. I am with my family , and that’s all I need.”

Any unfulfilled dreams? “None at all. All my dreams have come true. I started my career as an actor when I was only 14. Uss din se aaj tak mujhe logon ka pyar mila. Today on my birthday I barely opened my eyes in the morning when I was flooded with messages. I consider myself the richest woman in the world.”

Mumtaz plans a very special trip to Iran with her sister Mallika. “As you know my family is originally from Iran. It has been my long-cherished wish to visit the country. My sister and I are waiting for our visa.”