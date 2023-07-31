ADVERTISEMENT
Screen Queen Mumtaz Brings In Her Birthday In Uganda

Mumtaz , the gorgeous diva of yesteryears, turns a year younger on July 31. For her fans the screen queen has this message

Author: Subhash K Jha
31 Jul,2023 20:54:32
Mumtaz , the gorgeous diva of yesteryears, turns a year younger on July 31. For her fans the screen queen has this message: “I am thankful to all those fans friends well-wishers friends who have stood by me over the years. It’s a miracle that I am still remembered so fondly by my fans even today. I am recognized wherever I go. What more can I ask for.Issi terah mujhe pyar karte rahiye . I need a lot of love.”

Mumtaz has homes in the UK,India and Uganda.

“This year I bring in my birthday in Uganda. I am with my family , and that’s all I need.”

Any unfulfilled dreams? “None at all. All my dreams have come true. I started my career as an actor when I was only 14. Uss din se aaj tak mujhe logon ka pyar mila. Today on my birthday I barely opened my eyes in the morning when I was flooded with messages. I consider myself the richest woman in the world.”

Mumtaz plans a very special trip to Iran with her sister Mallika. “As you know my family is originally from Iran. It has been my long-cherished wish to visit the country. My sister and I are waiting for our visa.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

