When Shammi Kapoor Threw Spoons On Mumtaz

We all know that Shammi Kapoor wanted to marry Mumtaz and she turned him down. Or rather,Mumtaz’s mother intervened , arguing her daughter was too young(17!) to think of marriage.

This maternal hurdle did not stop Shammi from pursuing Mumtaz.Once when Shammi Kapoor was invited to a party at the residence of composer Jaikishan(one-half of the Shankar-Jaikishan duo) this, according to someone in the know,is what happened.

“Shammi agreed to come for Jaikishan and his gracious wife Pallavi’s party as Mumtaz lived in the same building, Shammi’s plan was to ask Mumtaz to sneak into the party upstairs,so they could spend time together. However Mumtaz refused,arguing her mother won’t let her.This annoyed Shammi. So guess what he did? He went into his hostess Pallavi’s kitchen and began throwing spoons one after the other from the second floor where the party was on, to the ground floor where Mumtaz lived with her mother. Every time a spoon would land in Mumtaz’s backyard, she would laugh while her mother frowned,” says the insider.

Just goes to prove, bratty superstars were in vogue long before Salman Khan.