War 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s film reaches 234.9 crores

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s big-budget film War 2 had a great start in the opening weekend, but the film’s pace has slowed significantly during the weekdays. On Monday, Sept 1st, the 19th day, the film earned 0.40 crores. Thus, its total net collection in India has reached 234.9 crores.

War 2 has completed 19 days at the box office, and the numbers have been impressive. The film got off to a flying start with 52 crore on its opening day, followed by an even bigger 57.85 crore on Day 2. The first weekend rounded off strongly with 33.25 crore on Saturday and 32.65 crore on Sunday. As expected, the weekdays saw a dip, with the film earning 8.75 crore on Monday, nine crore on Tuesday, 5.75 crore on Wednesday, and five crore on Thursday.

The second week started slower, as War 2 collected four crore on Friday before gaining momentum with 6.85 crore on Saturday and 7.25 crore on Sunday. However, the weekday trend witnessed a sharp fall as the film made 2.15 crore on Monday, 2.75 crore on Tuesday, 2.50 crore on Wednesday, and 1.5 crore on Thursday. Friday collection 0.65 crore. Saturday 1.15 crores. Sunday 1.45 crores. And Monday 0.4 crores. With this, the film’s total at the India box office is 234.9 crore.

However, the film’s reported budget is around 400 crores, so its cost will not be recovered by the weekend earnings alone. The film desperately needs to make a stable hold in India; otherwise, the chances of loss will increase.

Ayan Mukerji directs War 2 and is an important part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. Films like Pathaan and Tiger have already been released in this universe. Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr NTR also play an important role in the film. At the same time, Bobby Deol’s entry is shown in the film’s post-credit scene, which lays the foundation for the upcoming film Alpha. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be seen in the lead roles in this film, and its release is scheduled for December.

Overall, War 2 has lost its grip after the initial enthusiasm. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film can remain stable in the second week or if its graph goes down further after the weekend.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!