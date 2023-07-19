Watch: Vijay Deverakonda gets shocked as a fan tries to touch his feet on stage

Vijay Deverakonda, the popular actor, has an immense fan following, and a recent incident further proved his massive popularity. During an event, while delivering a speech on stage, one of his die-hard fans rushed to touch his feet. The unexpected gesture left Vijay shocked, and he even ran away from the stage to ensure his safety. Security personnel had to step in to protect him. A video of the incident made its way to social media, highlighting the adoration and enthusiasm of his fans.

Here take a look at the viral video-

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has some exciting projects lined up. One of them is “Kushi,” a romantic drama in which he shares the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film was shot in scenic locations like Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. It revolves around the love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. Directed by ‎Shiva Nirvana, “Kushi” marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha, who previously acted together in the movie “Mahanati” in 2018. “Kushi” is set to release in September this year and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Apart from “Kushi,” Vijay Deverakonda has two other untitled projects in the pipeline. One of them is referred to as VD12, and the other has Geetha Govindam as the director. Fans are eagerly waiting for these upcoming films, as they anticipate more of Vijay’s brilliant performances and on-screen charisma.

As the actor continues to win hearts and make waves in the film industry, his fans eagerly anticipate every project he takes on. With his charm, talent, and dedication, Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars in the South Indian film world. Here’s to his future endeavours and the excitement they bring to his devoted fan base!

