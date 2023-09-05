When The Real Mary Kom Cried After Watching Her On Screen Version

Omung Kumar’s Mary Kom which was released on September 5, 2014, had moved the real Mary Kom to tears.

In an interview to this writer in 2014 Mary had said. “When I saw the film I I broke down and cried.I remembered all the difficulties and all my struggles . It hasn’t been easy being Mary Kom.The film took me on an emotional journey. When I saw it the first time I cried uncontrollably.Again when we had a screening of the film on September 3 I broke down. I can’t forget all the pain and stress I’ve been through.”

This was a rare biopic where the subject of discourse was pleased.

Mary Kom said to me, “The film got my life almost right. Except for the bits showing insurgency Manipur which affects my state so deeply,the rest of the film is true to my life. It’s all true.Priyanka Chopra has done a great job of playing me.And not just Priyanka,even Darshan Kumaar who plays my husband is very very good.

The fact that Priyanka Chopra Jonas who played Mary Kom, didn’t look anything like the real person didn’t bother Mary Kom. “I don’t think it was important for her to look like me. In many ways Priyanka is very similar to me.It was important to feel like me. Any other girl from Manipur or the North East India could look more like me. But to express my feelings and thoughts was more important.”

Mary Kom felt the movie would not have been a hit if any lookalike had played my role. “The film is made for a commercial purposes and had to reach a large audience.A popular and talented actress is what we needed.Priyanka and I are similar people.We found a lot in common. We both laugh and cry a lot. We’ve both gone through our own struggle. A lot of hard work has gone into her career, just like mine. The struggle has not being easy for either for me.What makes me happy is that my story and whatever it may contain to inspire younger generations, would now be taken far. Now the story of my struggle has gone to every corner of India.I may not be known in some parts of the country. I am hopeful that after this film I’ll be known in every corner of India.I hope after seeing the film a lot of people would be inspired by my struggle. I hope they will learn some lessons from my history.”

Sadly,audiences everywhere watched Mary Kom. But not in Manipur.

Addressing this irony, Mary Kom said, “I am really upset about this. I really want people in Manipur to see the film. But there is a ban on Hindi movies.So many people here want to see the movie. But we’re helpless.I’d really like the film to release in my state. I am sorry it hasn’t happened so far.”

But Mary Kom’s children saw the film. “Yes, and they know that’s their mother’s story. One of my sons, the one with the heart problem, immediately recognized Priyanka and was checking to see how much of his mom she had captured. They were very excited.Actually Priyanka came to Manipur. She had suddenly arrived on a day that was very bad day for us.On the day Priyanka visited us the entire family had eye infection….all of us.We were wearing sunglasses to hide our swollen infected eyes.We couldn’t see properly.One of my sons couldn’t open his eyes on the day Priyanka came.So he never saw her until the film.Anyway we all tried our best to enjoy her company.We took a picture with our sunglasses.”

Overall, Mary Kom was very happy with the film. “That’s really my story. Except that my real struggle was far more difficult.Many of the incidents have been toned down. If they had shown my real struggle it would have been impossible for the audience to see. But my life-history has been put on screen honestly.But the struggle and the success have not changed me. I still feel the same from inside.I never changed. Even if I wanted I wouldn’t know how to change. I’ll have to take lessons(laughs).God has not given me the power to change. Thank God for that.”