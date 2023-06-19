ADVERTISEMENT
“When you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard,” Aaliya Siddiqui On Going To Bigg Boss

Aaliya Siddiqui is one of the most controversial names right now in the Indian entertainment space ever since the Nawazuddin Siddiqui controvery. As she enters Bigg Boss, there’s this interesting conversation between Subhash K Jha and Aaliya that you all will love. Read here for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
19 Jun,2023 15:30:41
Aaliya Siddiqui has always been a woman who speaks her mind. And nothing changes with her entry in Big Boss.Admitting that Nawaz supported her decision to enter Bigg Boss, Aaliya is happy he took her children on a vacation so that she could be on the show.

Says Aaliya, “I have always been this person who is happy and cheerful. But life had its own script. As a woman, I have been an actor, an entrepreneur and producer… But I have always been identified as a star wife.When there is no respect in a relationship, then that relationship automatically becomes weak. But sadly it has also become your identity.”

Big Boss is Aaliya’s way of getting her life back. “Only I know what I have gone through in these 19 years. But I would never turn the clock back even if I could as my two lovely children are God’s blessings.

At the same time, when you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard. Today, I need my wajood, my identity back.”

Aaliya wants to start life afresh.“I want to erase the shadow of a troubled marriage from my life.

That is why I am here in Bigg Boss. As myself with no prefixes and suffixes. This is simply me,” concludes Aaliya.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

