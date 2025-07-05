Zayn Malik Drops Teaser for Debut Rap Song ‘Fuchsia Sea’, Fans Call Him ‘New Eminem’

Zayn Malik has now entered the world of rap, taking a new turn in his career. He surprised fans by sharing the teaser of his first rap song Fuchsia Sea and created a stir on social media.

On Saturday, July 5, Zayn shared a retro-themed teaser video of Fuchsia Sea on his Instagram account. In this clip, words like “FUCHSIA SEA” and “COMING SOON” flash on the screen, and the depth and grit are clearly visible in the background of the video.

In the video, Zayn is seen wearing an oversized, colourful art jacket, with his back visible, which makes the whole vibe even more mysterious. The video uses a negative filter, which shows him walking down a dark staircase, as well as sitting in a black car and a dimly lit studio.

Along with the teaser, Zayn also shared the full lyrics of the song on his Instagram story, which got his fans even more excited. The lyrics of the song are full of emotions, covering deep topics like struggle, identity, legacy, anger, and introspection.

Some lines like, “DO YOU REMEMBER EVERY CONVERSATION? CAUSE I’ve BEEN CONSCIOUS OF EVERY CONNOTATION.” or “I NEVER FELT SHAME LIKE MUFASA, MY BROTHER.” resonated deeply with fans.

Fans on social media have started calling him “Slim Shady of Bradford”, which is a famous title for Eminem. Some users wrote, “ZAYN, ARE YOU THE NEW EMINEM?”

While some said, “Yeah, go off Lil Z, the new rapper!”

Zayn Malik, who was previously known for soft and melodic songs like Dusk Till Dawn and Pillowtalk, is now coming out in a completely different avatar. It is clear from Fuchsia Sea that he is not just a singer, but also a powerful rapper and writer.

Now everyone is waiting for the full version of Fuchsia Sea, which may prove to be a new chapter in Zayn Malik’s career.

