The supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her adorable daughter Khai’s second birthday and it seems her ex-boyfriend and biological father of Khai – singer Zayn Malik was a part of the family bash.

Although, Gigi Hadid and Zayn parted ways last year after welcoming Khai together, they seem to celebrate her birthday together. Gigi treated fans to a glimpse of her little one’s special Peppa pig-themed birthday cake.

While Gigi’s pic did not share any pictures of Khai, her post did mention Zayn Malik, which read “Our angel girl turned 2 today,” with some emojis.

Gigi and Zayn were together since 2015, and welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020. Following Khai’s 1st birthday, the two broke up following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid, as per reports. As of now, they are co-parenting their daugher.

Plus, this is not the first time Gigi has given a shoutout to Zayn when it comes to Khai. Earlier on Father’s Day, Gigi shared a picture of her daughter with the singer and called him ‘Khai’s baba’ in her post.

Meanwhile, reportedly, Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio ‘are getting to know each other’. According to the sources they have been seen hanging out together in New York City.They are getting to know each other,” an insider told the outlet, adding that they aren’t “dating” just yet. ”

For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com