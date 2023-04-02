Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one person who needs no introduction. The man has been winning the hearts of one and all with his presence for the longest time and we love it. His career has spanned more than 30 years and in this, he’s enjoyed everything that an actor would dream of. He’s currently enjoying the grand and blockbuster success of Pathaan globally at the box office. The movie collected more than 1000 crores globally. We even earlier heard reports of him buying a swanky Rolls-Royce car worth 10 crores.

As far as Pathaan is concerned, the song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and the steps became a big hit. So far, we haven’t had the chance to see SRK perform much in the same way. However, at NMACC, SRK gave us a visual delight. He was seen dancing to the tunes of the song with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh and we love it. See below folks –

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was seen lifting Gigi Hadid during one of his stage acts and giving her a peck on the cheeks. The video is going viral everywhere. See below folks –

Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected 😭#NMACC pic.twitter.com/tMuE3ESM1j — 𝐀𝐬𝐚 (@coconut_codie) April 1, 2023

