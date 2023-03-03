Hollywood’s starlet, Gigi Hadid glows like gold in the golden hour. The star left her fans on the Instagram all spectacled to core, with her stunning aura and armour in black as she dropped a stunning photoshoot picture on her social media handle. Her beauty channelled right on the edge, as she shared the picture on her social media, leaving us completely enticed.

Scroll down beneath as we decode her stylish staple in black:

In the picture, we can see Gigi Hadid keeping it minimal and ecstatic in her black slip. The star model of Hollywood wore a gorgeous black one-shoulder ensemble, as lies on her cosy couch. She completed the look with blonde wavy hair, no makeup look and matching black hand gloves. Her face glowed like gold under the sun. The picture was taken at the set of her recent photoshoot.

Sharing the picture, Gigi Hadid wrote, “golden hour on set”, sister Bella couldn’t help but praise her stunning looks in the picture, calling her ‘Gorgggg’.

This is the first time that Gigi proved that how black slips can always come out perfect on the front. Time and again, the diva has dropped in her black stapled looks on her Instagram, and never did she fail to roll us into amazement.

Here take a look-

A fan wrote, who almost mistook her as Bella, “I thought you were Bella 😅You look like Bella here”

Another wrote, “the most beautiful woman.”

A third user wrote, “you are the gold”

A fourth one added, “When the sun gives you life. ❤”

What are your thoughts on this stylish look by Gigi Hadid? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.