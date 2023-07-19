ADVERTISEMENT
Gigi Hadid and friend arrested in Cayman Islands for cannabis possession, fined $1000 each

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her friend, Leah Nicole McCarthy, were arrested on July 10, 2023, at the Owen Roberts International Airport in the Cayman Islands. The authorities detained them for alleged possession of marijuana after discovering the substance during a routine baggage check

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jul,2023 12:25:51
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her friend, Leah Nicole McCarthy, were arrested on July 10, 2023, at the Owen Roberts International Airport in the Cayman Islands. The authorities detained them for alleged possession of marijuana after discovering the substance during a routine baggage check. Upon landing at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal, their luggage was thoroughly checked by authorities, resulting in the discovery of items linked to cannabis consumption. This led to suspicions of importing cannabis into the country and subsequent arrests for the two friends. At their hearing in the Summary Court on July 12, 2023, Gigi and Leah pleaded guilty, resulting in a fine of $1,000 each. The incident has garnered widespread attention, raising questions about its impact on Gigi Hadid’s public image and future endeavours.

Following their arrest, Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarthy were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre. However, they were later released on bail pending further investigation. The news of the arrest has shocked fans and followers of the popular supermodel and reality television star.

Cannabis illegal in Cayman Islands

The government of the Cayman Islands takes a firm stance against drug-related activities to maintain public safety and uphold its commitment to international anti-drug efforts. However, it’s essential to note that the global perspective on cannabis has been evolving rapidly, with many countries and jurisdictions reconsidering their stances on its legality. Various regions have begun to embrace decriminalization or legalization measures, acknowledging the potential medical benefits and economic opportunities associated with regulated cannabis markets.

Medical benefits of cannabis/marijuana

Oral cannabinoids have shown effectiveness as antiemetics in adults experiencing chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Additionally, in adult patients with chronic pain, the use of cannabis or cannabinoids has been associated with a significant reduction in pain symptoms. For those suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS)-related spasticity, short-term use of oral cannabinoids has demonstrated improvements in patient-reported spasticity symptoms (as per NIOH). However, it is important to note that the effects of cannabinoids in these conditions are considered modest. For all other conditions that have been evaluated, there is currently insufficient information available to fully assess the effects of cannabinoids. Further research is needed to better understand their potential benefits and limitations.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

