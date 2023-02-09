The fashion industry perked up and took notice when Gigi Hadid made her Fashion Week runway debut in 2014, to put it mildly. Despite starting out as a model at the young age of two with Baby Guess, the fashion icon’s career really took off after she moved to New York City.

There isn’t much this girl can’t do when it comes to clothing. She has worn extremely innovative, off-the-runway pieces with the kind of carefree swagger we reserve for our favorite pair of jeans, and she has even made sweatpants look chic. She has demonstrated time and time again that she is a style unicorn, someone who can make the scariest of ensembles work, from bold silhouettes to unexpected combos, in her two brief decades on earth (and two, even shorter, years of huge industry prominence).

Let’s take an instant to reflect on the Insta Girl’s best fashion risks to date in honor of her big two-one.

At an event close to NYFW, thanks to Jade Cropper, Gigi resembled a contemporary mermaid with her eye makeup, slicked-back hair, and maxi skirt.

The vibrant pink “fit” trend received Gigi Hadid’s glittery makeover. The pop sensation wore a monochrome bright pink ensemble, following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande in terms of style. A little pink handbag and matching leggings were worn with the large top that was embellished with diamonds.

If in doubt, go for a monochromatic appearance. During Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid promoted the all-green ensemble when she was out and about. The model created the ideal fall ensemble by combining slightly different shades of color with boots, pants, a zip-up turtleneck, and a blazer. She added a leopard-print small pocketbook to her outfit to further break up the greenery.

For the event, Gigi sported daring all-black ensembles with vampy dark makeup and silver hair pulled back. Gigi strutted down the catwalk in the collection’s pieces, including black shorts, an enormous faux-fur jacket, white pointy boots, and layered necklaces.

The looser, more Victorian-inspired design of this Yanina dress stands out even if it’s not our first contact with a completely sheer dress (hello, Beyoncé and Rihanna). The conservative drape, an unusual contrast to all that exposed skin, gives the outfit a more thought-provoking and cool vibe than a sexual one.