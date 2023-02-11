Next in Fashion has returned and is larger than ever. Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who replaces season 1 co-host Alexa Chung, return for an all-new, star-studded season 2 of the Netflix reality competition. In addition to the first full-length teaser for the next episodes, ET revealed the lineup of judges, which includes some of the industry’s biggest and boldest figures.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below –

Designers Donatella Versace, Isabel Marant, and Olivier Rousteing are among them, as are models Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Hailey Bieber, and Helena Christensen, as well as Emma Chamberlain, an online influencer, and Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park. Additionally, Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and stylist Jason Bolden will participate as regular judges.

This year’s designers include Amari Carter, Bao Tranchi, Courtney Smith, Danny Godoy, Deontre Hancock, Desyrée Nicole, Eliana Batsakis, James Ford, Megan O’Cain, Nigel Xavier, Qaysean Williams, Usama Ishtay. They are all competing for a $200,000 cash prize, the opportunity to debut their collection on Rent the Runway, and the opportunity to share their creations with the rest of the world.

