Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are two of the most loved and appreciated singers that we have in the global entertainment industry. The two of them have impressed many with their sensational and amazing singing skills and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they do manages to get their fans super happy and excited for real. Both of them enjoy a humongous fan base all over the globe and well, their songs are chartbusters in their own right. Both Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have earlier been in the news and limelight for good and interesting work that they have managed to do in the past and well, that’s why, their loyal legion of fans shower them with unconditional love and affection.

So, to tell you all a little bit about the latest update coming from their end, what do we get to see?

Well, as per social media buzz and speculations on Twitter, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were reportedly spotted enjoying a nice romantic date in NYC. Reports also reveal that not just that, they even kissed and held hands thereby enjoying a nice and comfortable time in each other’s company.

.@etnow is also reporting that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez were holding hands and kissing at a dinner date in NYC. pic.twitter.com/d4A2PXTwuf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2023

Selena Gomez and ZAYN were having dinner together in NYC, @people reports. pic.twitter.com/SrWDSbxeaf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2023

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez seen leaving the same NYC restaurant moments apart. pic.twitter.com/NKGdTeu98u — Pop Base (@PoeBase) March 24, 2023

Well, what’s your take and update on this folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com