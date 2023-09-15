Selena Gomez opens up on why she released her ‘Single Soon’ now, says ‘I wasn't in that place’

Selena Gomez, who reigned the with her talent since childhood, has experienced both the highs and lows of fame. She has faced various challenges, including health issues and relationship ups and downs. One of the most significant events in her life was her diagnosis of lupus and subsequent kidney transplant. Additionally, her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber garnered much attention.

Gomez recently released her latest track titled “Single Soon,” a lively dance anthem that celebrates the joys of being single. In a recent conversation with Pop Crush, she discussed her reasons for releasing the song now, despite having written it six years ago when she was not single. The 31-year-old singer emphasized that the song’s versatility allows for various interpretations, making it a fun and dynamic piece. She revealed that the track was revamped and brought back to life, resulting in a fantastic sound that she’s extremely proud of.

Earlier, Selena Gomez shared candid pictures from Video Music Awards by Getty Entertaiment along with singer ‘Rema’ known popularly for his song ‘Calm Down’

Explaining her decision to release the song at this moment, Gomez shared that it reflects her current state of happiness. She hasn’t been in a relationship for five years and is content with her life. She feels that any future relationship will only enhance her life, rather than taking away from it. Gomez emphasized her genuine happiness and expressed her desire to share a joyful song with her fans for them to enjoy, as mentioned in Pink Villa.

Selena Gomez’s goal with “Single Soon” is to create a track that gets everyone on their feet, considering it a perfect end-of-summer song. The music video for the song depicts Gomez having a great time with her friends, enjoying a night out, visiting a club, having a sleepover, and swimming in a pool. Well, truly what calls for a celebration of singlehood.