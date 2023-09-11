Music | Celebrities

Selena Gomez radiates hotness in orange corset pantsuit, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Sep,2023 06:30:08
In the dynamic world of fashion, where trends come and go, there are a few individuals who manage to rise above the rest and become true fashion revolutionaries. Selena Gomez is undeniably one such trailblazer, effortlessly melding her musical prowess with her impeccable sense of style. With chart-topping songs and captivating television shows, she has become a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Gomez’s daring fashion choices have not only garnered her acclaim but have also inspired countless fans around the globe. Her collaboration with luxury fashion brands and designers has further solidified her status as a fashion revolutionary. Selena Gomez has graced the covers of renowned fashion magazines, showcasing her eclectic style and proving that she’s not afraid to take fashion risks.

Selena Gomez’ stunning look in orange

Selena showcased a chic ensemble in her recent selfies, opting for an orange corset sans jacket, a bold choice that highlighted her confidence and style. In the third photo, she completed the look with a matching jacket, creating a harmonious outfit combination. Her sleek low ponytail and choice of accessories, a diamond choker and golden hoop earrings added a touch of elegance to the ensemble. Notably, she effortlessly pulled off this fashion statement right from the comfort of her own home, showcasing her innate fashion sensibility even in casual settings.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

