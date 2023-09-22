[In Photos] Selena Gomez and Jacqueliene get candid in Tuscany, latter calls it her ‘best days’

Movies | Celebrities

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying a splendid time in the picturesque region of Tuscany. A photograph shared by one of her companions showcases her mingling with American pop sensation Selena Gomez

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 01:05:53
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying a splendid time in the picturesque region of Tuscany. A photograph shared by one of her companions showcases her mingling with American pop sensation Selena Gomez. These images featuring the duo have swiftly spread across the internet.

In a widely circulated snapshot, Jacqueline Fernandez, clad in elegant white top and grey trousers, strikes a pose with a group of friends, with Selena Gomez among them. This photograph was posted by Caroline Franklin, evidently a mutual acquaintance. She uploaded a series of photos with the caption, “Creating beautiful memories in Tuscany.”

Expressing her delight, Jacqueline Fernandez chimed in on the post’s comments section with, “These are truly some of the most incredible days.” An excited fan couldn’t resist inquiring, “Oh my goodness, what was it like meeting @selenagomez?”

Caroline Franklin shared a set of pictures on her social media handle too, to which Jacqueliene wrote, “Best days ever” Have a look at the photos below-

Adding to the charm of the gathering, renowned Italian singer Andrea Bocelli also made appearances in Caroline’s shared photos. Jacqueline Fernandez, too, couldn’t help but share snapshots from their memorable evening on her own social media platform. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “@andreabocelliofficial, you’ve gifted me with an unforgettable memory that I will forever hold dear. It feels like I’m still in a dream.”

Jacqueline Fernandez’s forthcoming project is ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal, and Lara Dutta, among others.

